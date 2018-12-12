Clinton Basketball Stats Update 2018-2019 (Two Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to or subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Bold denotes leader

Boys Basketball

Atrel Bryson 19.5 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 4.5 steals per game; FG/3FG/FT line of .600/.333/1.000

Patrick Hunter 12.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 spg

Zade Cisneros 11.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.5 spg

Tanner Davis 10.0 ppg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 rpg, 1.5 spg

Gage Gaunt 8.0 ppg, 6.0 apg, 1.0 rpg, 3.0 spg

Harrison Crumley 7.5 ppg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 rpg

Valek Cisneros 5.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 spg

Jackson Crumley 4.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 spg

(1 game) Ty Newcomb 3.0 ppg

(1 game) Grant Kauk 2.0 ppg

Team Stats

80 points per game

54.6-percent shooting

35.7-percent shooting from three

12.5 assists per game

Girls Basketball

Carmella Jefferson 17.0 points per game, 6.0 assists per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, 4.0 steals per game, FG/3FG/FT line of .450/.545/.714

Aleisha Hester 14.0 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 spg

Sharise Whitney 11.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.5 blocks per game

Kayde Whitney 7.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 spg

Jessica Jefferson 5.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Hannah Garner 5.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Jahnae 2.5 ppg

Dayonna Johnson 1.0 ppg

Teams Stats

64 points per game

47.5 shooting percentage

40.0 shooting percentage from three

12 assists per game