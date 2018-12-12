Clinton Basketball Stats Update 2018-2019 (Two Games)
Bold denotes leader
Boys Basketball
Atrel Bryson 19.5 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 4.5 steals per game; FG/3FG/FT line of .600/.333/1.000
Patrick Hunter 12.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 spg
Zade Cisneros 11.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.5 spg
Tanner Davis 10.0 ppg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 rpg, 1.5 spg
Gage Gaunt 8.0 ppg, 6.0 apg, 1.0 rpg, 3.0 spg
Harrison Crumley 7.5 ppg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 rpg
Valek Cisneros 5.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 spg
Jackson Crumley 4.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 spg
(1 game) Ty Newcomb 3.0 ppg
(1 game) Grant Kauk 2.0 ppg
Team Stats
80 points per game
54.6-percent shooting
35.7-percent shooting from three
12.5 assists per game
Girls Basketball
Carmella Jefferson 17.0 points per game, 6.0 assists per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, 4.0 steals per game, FG/3FG/FT line of .450/.545/.714
Aleisha Hester 14.0 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 spg
Sharise Whitney 11.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.5 blocks per game
Kayde Whitney 7.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 spg
Jessica Jefferson 5.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Hannah Garner 5.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Jahnae 2.5 ppg
Dayonna Johnson 1.0 ppg
Teams Stats
64 points per game
47.5 shooting percentage
40.0 shooting percentage from three
12 assists per game