Clinton Basketball Stats Update 2018-2019 (Six Games)

Bold denotes leader

Boys Basketball

Atrel Bryson 17.0 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 3.3 steals per game; FG/FT line of .514/.824

Patrick Hunter 13.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.3 spg

Gage Gaunt 9.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 spg

Zade Cisneros 9.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 spg

Valek Cisneros 6.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 spg

Tanner Davis 6.3 ppg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 rpg, 1.0 spg

Harrison Crumley 5.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Jackson Crumley 3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 spg

(5 games) Dalton Denney 1.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg

(2 games) Ty Newcomb 3.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg

(1 game) Grant Kauk 6.0 ppg

(1 game) A.T. Bryson 2.0 ppg

(1 game) Montana Blythe 1.0 ppg

(1 game) J Badillo 1.0 apg, 1 rpg

Team Stats

74.5 points per game

62.3 points allowed per game

48.3-percent shooting

10.3 assists per game

13.2 steals per game

Girls Basketball

Aleisha Hester 12.0 points per game, 3.2 assists per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 2.7 steals per game, FG/3FG line of .472/.556

Carmella Jefferson 11.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, 4.7 rpg, 3.7 spg

Sharise Whitney 6.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 blocks per game

Kayde Whitney 6.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.67 spg

Jessica Jefferson 3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.16 spg

Hannah Garner 2.7 ppg, 1.16 rpg

Jahnae Simmons 1.8 ppg

Dayanarya Crenshaw 1.0 rpg

Teams Stats

45.6 points per game

42.3 points allowed per game

41.9-percent shooting

36.7-percent shooting from three

9 assists per game