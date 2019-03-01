Clinton Basketball Stats Update 2018-2019 (Six Games)
Bold denotes leader
Boys Basketball
Atrel Bryson 17.0 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 3.3 steals per game; FG/FT line of .514/.824
Patrick Hunter 13.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.3 spg
Gage Gaunt 9.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 spg
Zade Cisneros 9.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 spg
Valek Cisneros 6.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 spg
Tanner Davis 6.3 ppg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 rpg, 1.0 spg
Harrison Crumley 5.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Jackson Crumley 3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 spg
(5 games) Dalton Denney 1.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg
(2 games) Ty Newcomb 3.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg
(1 game) Grant Kauk 6.0 ppg
(1 game) A.T. Bryson 2.0 ppg
(1 game) Montana Blythe 1.0 ppg
(1 game) J Badillo 1.0 apg, 1 rpg
Team Stats
74.5 points per game
62.3 points allowed per game
48.3-percent shooting
10.3 assists per game
13.2 steals per game
Girls Basketball
Aleisha Hester 12.0 points per game, 3.2 assists per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 2.7 steals per game, FG/3FG line of .472/.556
Carmella Jefferson 11.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, 4.7 rpg, 3.7 spg
Sharise Whitney 6.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 blocks per game
Kayde Whitney 6.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.67 spg
Jessica Jefferson 3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.16 spg
Hannah Garner 2.7 ppg, 1.16 rpg
Jahnae Simmons 1.8 ppg
Dayanarya Crenshaw 1.0 rpg
Teams Stats
45.6 points per game
42.3 points allowed per game
41.9-percent shooting
36.7-percent shooting from three
9 assists per game