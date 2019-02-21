Clinton Basketball Stats Update 2018-2019 (24 Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to or subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Bold denotes leader

Boys Basketball Stat Leaders

Atrel Bryson 17.4 points per game, 2.7 assists per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 2.8 steals per game; FG/FT line of .525/.796

Patrick Hunter 9.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.2 spg

Gage Gaunt 8.6 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 rpg, 1.6 spg

Zade Cisneros 7.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Valek Cisneros 5.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Tanner Davis 5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg

(17 games) Caden Powell 3.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Harrison Crumley 2.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Jackson Crumley 2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Team Stats

63.5 points per game

55.3 points allowed per game

Girls Basketball Stat Leaders

Carmella Jefferson 11.3 points per game, 5.1 assists per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 steals per game

Aleisha Hester 10.3 ppg, 2.4 apg, 3.2 rpg, 1.3 spg

Kayde Whitney 7.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 spg

Sharise Whitney 5.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.0 blocks per game

Jessica Jefferson 4.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 spg

Jahnae Simmons 3.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Hannah Garner 2.5 ppg

Dayanarya Crenshaw 2.0 ppg, 1.0 apg

Teams Stats

47.6 points per game

44.6 points allowed per game