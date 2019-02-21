Clinton Basketball Stats Update 2018-2019 (24 Games)
Bold denotes leader
Boys Basketball Stat Leaders
Atrel Bryson 17.4 points per game, 2.7 assists per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 2.8 steals per game; FG/FT line of .525/.796
Patrick Hunter 9.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.2 spg
Gage Gaunt 8.6 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 rpg, 1.6 spg
Zade Cisneros 7.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Valek Cisneros 5.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Tanner Davis 5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg
(17 games) Caden Powell 3.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Harrison Crumley 2.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg
Jackson Crumley 2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Team Stats
63.5 points per game
55.3 points allowed per game
Girls Basketball Stat Leaders
Carmella Jefferson 11.3 points per game, 5.1 assists per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 steals per game
Aleisha Hester 10.3 ppg, 2.4 apg, 3.2 rpg, 1.3 spg
Kayde Whitney 7.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 spg
Sharise Whitney 5.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.0 blocks per game
Jessica Jefferson 4.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 spg
Jahnae Simmons 3.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Hannah Garner 2.5 ppg
Dayanarya Crenshaw 2.0 ppg, 1.0 apg
Teams Stats
47.6 points per game
44.6 points allowed per game