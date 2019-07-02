Clinton Basketball Stats Update 2018-2019 (21 Games)
Bold denotes leader
Boys Basketball Stat Leaders
Atrel Bryson 17.9 points per game, 2.7 assists per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game; FG/FT line of .547/.780
Patrick Hunter 9.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.1 spg
Gage Gaunt 8.5 ppg, 2.7 apg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 spg
Zade Cisneros 7.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Valek Cisneros 5.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Tanner Davis 5.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Harrison Crumley 3.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Jackson Crumley 2.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg
(14 games) Caden Powell 3.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Team Stats
64.6 points per game
54.8 points allowed per game
Girls Basketball Stat Leaders
Aleisha Hester 12.8 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game
Carmella Jefferson 12.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 spg
Kayde Whitney 6.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 spg
Sharise Whitney 5.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 blocks per game
Jessica Jefferson 4.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.2 spg
Jahnae Simmons 3.5 ppg
Hannah Garner 2.5 ppg
Dayanarya Crenshaw 2.0 ppg
Teams Stats
46.9 points per game
43 points allowed per game