Clinton Basketball Stats Update 2018-2019 (21 Games)

Bold denotes leader

Boys Basketball Stat Leaders

Atrel Bryson 17.9 points per game, 2.7 assists per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game; FG/FT line of .547/.780

Patrick Hunter 9.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.1 spg

Gage Gaunt 8.5 ppg, 2.7 apg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 spg

Zade Cisneros 7.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Valek Cisneros 5.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Tanner Davis 5.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Harrison Crumley 3.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Jackson Crumley 2.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg

(14 games) Caden Powell 3.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Team Stats

64.6 points per game

54.8 points allowed per game

Girls Basketball Stat Leaders

Aleisha Hester 12.8 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game

Carmella Jefferson 12.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 spg

Kayde Whitney 6.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 spg

Sharise Whitney 5.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 blocks per game

Jessica Jefferson 4.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.2 spg

Jahnae Simmons 3.5 ppg

Hannah Garner 2.5 ppg

Dayanarya Crenshaw 2.0 ppg

Teams Stats

46.9 points per game

43 points allowed per game