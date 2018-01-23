Clinton Basketball Stats Update (16 Games)

Coming down the final stretch of the regular season, Clinton basketball is coming off its best weekend of the season. The Reds (9-7 overall) clinched their third consecutive tournament trophy finish, earning third at Kiefer. Chad Pugh's group is finding its groove right now, averaging 70.2 points per game, boasting three players in double figures.

The girls' team (5-11 overall) claimed its hardware in the consolation title at Kiefer. Jeremy Young got his girls to play sweltering defense, holding the final two opponents to just 43 and 29 points respectively. Both teams head to Anadarko tonight for a road doubleheader.

Boys Basketball

Conor Wyer 16.8 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game

Atrel Bryson 16.1 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.7 rpg, 3.2 steals per game

Hunter Ochrang 12.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.9 apg

Gage Gaunt 6.7 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.9 rpg, 1.4 spg

Valek Cisneros 6.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

Patrick Hunter 4.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Tanner Davis 4.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg

(11 games) Jackson Cornell 2.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg

------------------------------------

(3 games) A.T. Bryson 3.7 ppg, 1.0 rpg

(1 game) Reed Lindsey 3.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

(5 games) Austin Rodriguez 1.8 ppg

(7 games) Zade Cisneros 1.3 ppg

(4 games) Ty Newcomb 1.2 ppg

Girls Basketball

Aleisha Hester 11.07 ppg, 2.0 apg, 3.78 rpg, 2.42 spg

Kayde Whitney 7.62 ppg, 0.93 apg, 4.375 rpg

Kari Adams 6.18 ppg, 1.62 apg, 1.37 rpg, 1.06 spg

Sharise Whitney 5.75 ppg, 7.37 rpg

Alivia Nelson 4.87 ppg, 1.75 apg, 3.18 rpg

Hannah Garner 3.8 ppg

Jessica Jefferson 2.93 ppg, 2.62 rpg

Ciearra Miles 2.37 ppg, 2.37 rpg

Dayanarya Crenshaw 2.0 ppg, 1.18 rpg

Kara Bearshield 1.75 ppg, 1.31 rpg