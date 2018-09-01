Clinton Basketball Stats Update (10 Games)

Clinton boys' basketball (6-4) ended its home tourney with two straight wins moving its record back above .500. Clinton averaged 81 points per game in the tournament including a 104-point performance against Classen. Atrel Bryson and Gage Gaunt combined for 22 assists in the win. The Lady Reds (3-7) earned their third win of the season in a 70-66 triumph over Noble Friday. It was Clinton's highest point total against a school above 4A this year. Kari Adams led the way with 21 points.

Boys Basketball

Conor Wyer 17.3 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game

Atrel Bryson 15.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.7 rpg, 3.0 steals per game

Hunter Ochrang 13.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.7 apg

Valek Cisneros 6.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.4 blocks per game, 0.9 spg

Gage Gaunt 6.5 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 spg

(9 games) Patrick Hunter 5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Tanner Davis 3.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg

(2 games) A.T. Bryson 3.5 ppg, 1.0 apg

(1 game) Reed Lindsey 3,0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

(7 games) Jackson Cornell 2.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

(2 games) Ty Newcomb 2.5 ppg

(4 games) Austin Rodriguez 2.0 ppg

(6 games) Zade Cisneros 1.2 ppg

Girls Basketball

(8 games) Aleisha Hester 11.1 ppg,1.5 apg, 3.3 rpg, 1.75 spg

Kayde Whitney 8.3 ppg, 1.2 apg, 4.8 rpg

Kari Adams 6.7 ppg, 1.7 apg, 1.8 rpg, 1.0 spg

(4 games) Hannah Garner 6.2 ppg

Alivia Nelson 5.2 ppg, 1.6 apg, 3.2 rpg, 1.2 spg

Sharise Whitney 5.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.0 spg

Ciearra Miles 3.6 ppg, 1.0 apg, 3.2 rpg

Jessica Jefferson 3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Dayanarya Crenshaw 2.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Kara Bearshield 1.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg