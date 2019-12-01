CHS owns Weatherford again

It’s become a yearly occurrence for Clinton wrestling to matchup with rival Weatherford and absolutely decimate the Eagles, and Thursday night at the practice gym was no different with Clinton winning, 49-15, on senior night.

The win improved the No. 15 Reds to 3-2 in duals and 1-0 in district duals. It also logged the latest chapter of dominance in favor of Clinton. In the last five seasons, the Reds are 5-0 against the Eagles, outscoring them in duals, 276-93. Weatherford only broke the 20-point barrier once in that span.

CHS head coach Rob Pitman’s lineup left little doubt from the start. After losing the first match, Clinton rattled off eight straight wins to seal the dual in nine weight classes. Pitman said the Reds were locked in before the dual started, giving him a good feeling about the upcoming result.

“It was a fun night last night, challenging the kids,” he said. “You don’t have to say much when you’re from Clinton and you wrestle Weatherford, and it’s a district matchup. The kids were really quiet before the dual, so I had a feeling that we would wrestle pretty well.”

CHS 113-pound wrestler Moses Hernandez got the scoring run started. He broke a 4-4 tie in the final period with a takedown to nab a 6-4 win, tying the dual at 3-3. Senior Braeden Trent then picked up one of Clinton’s three pins on the night at 120 to increase Clinton’s lead.

The biggest momentum booster of the night was Aaron Seabolt’s 126-pound match. The freshman moved up to 126 and had a challenge waiting for him in Weatherford’s Cody Seright. Seabolt failed to pick up any points through the majority of two periods.

Trailing 5-0, he managed to flip his opponent for the reversal, and come up with a pin two seconds before the second-period buzzer sounded. Pitman credits the Seabolt victory for paving the way to another rivalry win. He said that took the wind out of Weatherford’s sails.

Up 15-3 in team points, Clinton snowballed its lead. Caulan Miskel stepped in at 132 and won his match, 18-12. Then, Weatherford forfeits at 138, 145 and 152 expanded the Reds’ lead to 36-3. Finally, Tory Hester won 12-4 at 160 pounds to clinch a Clinton victory.

Ruben De La Cruz logged a first-period pin at 195, and senior Ruben Gutierrez picked up a 5-2 win at his heavyweight spot to round out the win.

As exciting as the victory was for Clinton, the team was in the same spot last year before it was upset by Newcastle, breaking its district title streak. Pitman said he’s telling the guys to keep prepping with the key district dual less than a week away. Clinton is ranked No. 15 and Newcastle is ranked No. 18, but Pitman reiterated that duals aren’t won in the rankings.

“We need to take each day of practice as a tournament or dual,” he said. “We’ve got the conference tournament today. It’s all going to be about learning, focusing on what we need to improve on in order to show up to Newcastle next week and take it to them.

“We’re favored on paper to win, but we were last year too. I keep preaching to them that we can’t take anything for granted. We need to keep working hard.”