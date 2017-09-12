Brooks Red signs with Garden City CC

Arapaho-Butler baseball’s Brooks Red, middle, signs his letter of intent to play for Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kan. Pictured are, back row, from left, A-B baseball coach, Jared Cudd, Brooks’ father, Johnny Red and Brooks’ brother, Mason Red. In three seasons (two fall, one spring), Brooks has recorded a .396 batting average, 19 home runs, 83 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .524 in 73 games. Red also holds a winning record on the rubber, going 11-6.