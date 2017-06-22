Home

Baseball endures dangerous ninth, walks off Fort Cobb-Broxton for title

Thu, 06/22/2017 - 4:00am Collin Wieder

LOOKEBA-SICKLES – Three Fort Cobb-Broxton singles loaded the bases and forced a perilous bases-loaded, zero out situation for pitcher Gage ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Clinton Daily News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Thank you!

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154