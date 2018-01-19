Arapaho-Butler basketball hosting districts

OSSAA released its district pairings for Class A and B basketball Friday, and the Arapaho-Butler Indians will host Tipton and Alex this year. The bracket won't be released until Feb. 1. However, the A-B boys' looks the part of the top seed so far. The Indians lead the trio with a 15-3 record. Alex is 8-6 and Tipton is 5-5 on the year.

On the girls' side, the Lady Indians (3-13) have a tough matchup with either team. Alex sits at 12-2 and Tipton is 10-1.

The A-B girls' team is back in action at 7 p.m. tonight against Corn Bible Academy for the second round of the West Central Tournament at SWOSU. The No. 9 Indians play at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the championship game against returning state champ Calumet.

Burns Flat-Dill City will host Thomas-Fay-Custer and Snyder, while CBA travels to Hammon with the Lone Wolf boys' team.