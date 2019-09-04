2019 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf) April 9th
Clinton soccer is a combined 18-2 overall. The Reds (10-0 overall, 3-0 in district) and Lady Reds (8-2, 3-0) have outscored their opponents 102-17.
Boys Soccer (10 Games)
Goal Scorers
Nalan Kentner 21 goals
Jose Salas 8
Devin Keel 6
Roberto Solis 6
Roy Reyes 5
Marco Gonzalez 4
Juan Martinez 2
Jorge Marquez 2
Aiden Carr 1
Daniel Thompson 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Nalan Kentner 1
Marco Gonzalez 1
Roberto Solis 1
Obed Cervantes 1
Angel Rodriguez 1
Jorge Marquez 1
Assists
Marco Gonzalez 8
Nalan Kentner 4
Reese Kentner 2
Angel Rodriguez 2
Roy Reyes 2
Obed Cervantes 1
Juan Martinez 1
Jose Salas 1
Damien Sambrano 1
Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (10 games started) 0.9 goals allowed per game; 3 clean sheets
JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney
Reese Kentner 1
Miguel Reyes 1
Girls Soccer (10 Games)
Goal Scorers
Macey Fernandez 10
Aneris Soto 9
Cassidy Herrera 8
Ariana Borjas 5
Riley Bryson 3
Calli Thompson 3
Aubrey Gonzales 2
Courtney Heerwald 1
Anayeli Soto 1
Mireya Hernandez 1
Opposing own goals: 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Mireya Hernandez 1
Calli Thompson 1
Graycianne Bennett 1
Morgan Clothier 1
Assists
Morgan Clothier 4
Calli Thompson 1
Ariana Borjas 1
Aneris Soto 1
Cassidy Herrera 1
Macey Fernandez 1
Keeper Aleixa Aston (10 games started) 1.0 goals allowed per game; 5 clean sheets
JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney
Maria Nolasquez 4
Courtney Heerwald 1
Hannah Barrera 1
Baseball (22 Games)
Clinton baseball is 16-6 overall through the first 22 games of the season and in contention for the district title with a record of 4-2. The Reds have outscored opponents 186-102 so far this season.
Offensive Leaders
Manning McAtee .459 average, .570 on-base percentage in 22 games played, 28 hits, six doubles, four home runs, 26 RBIs, 15 BBs
Gage Gaunt .400 avg., .536 OBP in 22 games, 26 hits, seven doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBIs, 14 BBs
Zade Cisneros .375 avg., .461 OBP in 22 games, 24 hits, three doubles, 14 RBIs, 8 BBs
Valek Cisneros .328 avg., .500 OBP in 22 games, 19 hits, seven doubles, two triples, three homers, 16 RBIs, 18 BBs
Dalton Denney .319 avg., .405 OBP in 22 games, 22 hits, six doubles, one homer, 18 RBIs, 10 BBs
Pitching Leaders
Valek Cisneros 27.0 innings pitched, 4-2 record, 4 earned runs, 22 strikeouts, 1.037 earned run average
Zade Cisneros 25.2 IP, 4-0, 10 ER, 30 strikeouts, 2.727 ERA
Manning McAtee 20.0 IP, 2-2, 11 ER, 26 strikeouts, 3.850 ERA
Patrick Hunter 19.2 IP, 4-0, 13 ER, 22 strikeouts, 4.983 ERA
Seth Garner 15.1 IP, 2-0, 3 ER, 11 strikeouts, zero walks, 1.370 ERA
Tanner Davis 11.1 IP, 0-0, 7 ER, 10 strikeouts, 4.324 ERA
Gage Gaunt 9.2 IP, 1 save, 8 ER, 10 strikeouts, 5.793 ERA
Fielding Notes
Clinton's outfield trio of Patrick Hunter, Austin Walpole and Zade Cisneros is perfect on fielding percentage for the season. In 90 total opportunities, the outfield starters recorded the out or assisted the out all 90 times.
Golf
Clinton golf has placed in the top four in eight of the 10 combined tournaments this season.
Lady Reds average score leaders (4 Tournaments)
Kaitlin Jenkins 96
Loren Coleman 96.25
Kennedy Meacham 99.75
Audrie Hernandez 102
Harli Heerwald 107.5
Reds average score leaders (5 Tournaments)
Ty Newcomb 83.2
Tyson Miller 87.2
Porter Hensley 87.2
Jack Foster 88.8
Evan Fields 97.6 (Four tourneys as a starter)
Hardy Sperle 94.5 (One tourney as a starter)
Dylan Graybill 91.5 (Five tourneys as individual)