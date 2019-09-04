2019 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf) April 9th

Clinton soccer is a combined 18-2 overall. The Reds (10-0 overall, 3-0 in district) and Lady Reds (8-2, 3-0) have outscored their opponents 102-17.

Boys Soccer (10 Games)

Goal Scorers

Nalan Kentner 21 goals

Jose Salas 8

Devin Keel 6

Roberto Solis 6

Roy Reyes 5

Marco Gonzalez 4

Juan Martinez 2

Jorge Marquez 2

Aiden Carr 1

Daniel Thompson 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Nalan Kentner 1

Marco Gonzalez 1

Roberto Solis 1

Obed Cervantes 1

Angel Rodriguez 1

Jorge Marquez 1

Assists

Marco Gonzalez 8

Nalan Kentner 4

Reese Kentner 2

Angel Rodriguez 2

Roy Reyes 2

Obed Cervantes 1

Juan Martinez 1

Jose Salas 1

Damien Sambrano 1

Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (10 games started) 0.9 goals allowed per game; 3 clean sheets

JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney

Reese Kentner 1

Miguel Reyes 1

Girls Soccer (10 Games)

Goal Scorers

Macey Fernandez 10

Aneris Soto 9

Cassidy Herrera 8

Ariana Borjas 5

Riley Bryson 3

Calli Thompson 3

Aubrey Gonzales 2

Courtney Heerwald 1

Anayeli Soto 1

Mireya Hernandez 1

Opposing own goals: 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Mireya Hernandez 1

Calli Thompson 1

Graycianne Bennett 1

Morgan Clothier 1

Assists

Morgan Clothier 4

Calli Thompson 1

Ariana Borjas 1

Aneris Soto 1

Cassidy Herrera 1

Macey Fernandez 1

Keeper Aleixa Aston (10 games started) 1.0 goals allowed per game; 5 clean sheets

JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney

Maria Nolasquez 4

Courtney Heerwald 1

Hannah Barrera 1

Baseball (22 Games)

Clinton baseball is 16-6 overall through the first 22 games of the season and in contention for the district title with a record of 4-2. The Reds have outscored opponents 186-102 so far this season.

Offensive Leaders

Manning McAtee .459 average, .570 on-base percentage in 22 games played, 28 hits, six doubles, four home runs, 26 RBIs, 15 BBs

Gage Gaunt .400 avg., .536 OBP in 22 games, 26 hits, seven doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBIs, 14 BBs

Zade Cisneros .375 avg., .461 OBP in 22 games, 24 hits, three doubles, 14 RBIs, 8 BBs

Valek Cisneros .328 avg., .500 OBP in 22 games, 19 hits, seven doubles, two triples, three homers, 16 RBIs, 18 BBs

Dalton Denney .319 avg., .405 OBP in 22 games, 22 hits, six doubles, one homer, 18 RBIs, 10 BBs

Pitching Leaders

Valek Cisneros 27.0 innings pitched, 4-2 record, 4 earned runs, 22 strikeouts, 1.037 earned run average

Zade Cisneros 25.2 IP, 4-0, 10 ER, 30 strikeouts, 2.727 ERA

Manning McAtee 20.0 IP, 2-2, 11 ER, 26 strikeouts, 3.850 ERA

Patrick Hunter 19.2 IP, 4-0, 13 ER, 22 strikeouts, 4.983 ERA

Seth Garner 15.1 IP, 2-0, 3 ER, 11 strikeouts, zero walks, 1.370 ERA

Tanner Davis 11.1 IP, 0-0, 7 ER, 10 strikeouts, 4.324 ERA

Gage Gaunt 9.2 IP, 1 save, 8 ER, 10 strikeouts, 5.793 ERA

Fielding Notes

Clinton's outfield trio of Patrick Hunter, Austin Walpole and Zade Cisneros is perfect on fielding percentage for the season. In 90 total opportunities, the outfield starters recorded the out or assisted the out all 90 times.

Golf

Clinton golf has placed in the top four in eight of the 10 combined tournaments this season.

Lady Reds average score leaders (4 Tournaments)

Kaitlin Jenkins 96

Loren Coleman 96.25

Kennedy Meacham 99.75

Audrie Hernandez 102

Harli Heerwald 107.5

Reds average score leaders (5 Tournaments)

Ty Newcomb 83.2

Tyson Miller 87.2

Porter Hensley 87.2

Jack Foster 88.8

Evan Fields 97.6 (Four tourneys as a starter)

Hardy Sperle 94.5 (One tourney as a starter)

Dylan Graybill 91.5 (Five tourneys as individual)