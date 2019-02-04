2019 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf)

Clinton soccer is a combined 14-2. The Reds and Lady Reds have outscored their opponents 83-15.

Boys Soccer (Eight Games)

Goal Scorers

Nalan Kentner 15 goals

Devin Keel 6

Roberto Solis 5

Roy Reyes 4

Jose Salas 4

Marco Gonzalez 3

Juan Martinez 2

Jorge Marquez 2

OT Penalty Kicks

Nalan Kentner 1

Marco Gonzalez 1

Roberto Solis 1

Obed Cervantes 1

Angel Rodriguez 1

Jorge Marquez 1

Assists

Marco Gonzalez 8

Nalan Kentner 3

Reese Kentner 2

Angel Rodriguez 2

Obed Cervantes 1

Juan Martinez 1

Roy Reyes 1

Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (8 games started) 0.875 goals allowed per game; 2 clean sheets

JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney

Reese Kentner 1

Miguel Reyes 1

Girls Soccer (Eight Games)

Goal Scorers

Macey Fernandez 9

Aneris Soto 8

Cassidy Herrera 8

Ariana Borjas 5

Riley Bryson 3

Calli Thompson 3

Courtney Heerwald 1

Aubrey Gonzales 1

Anayeli Soto 1

Opposing own goals: 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Mireya Hernandez 1

Calli Thompson 1

Graycianne Bennett 1

Morgan Clothier 1

Assists

Morgan Clothier 2

Calli Thompson 1

Ariana Borjas 1

Aneris Soto 1

Cassidy Herrera 1

Macey Fernandez 1

Keeper Aleixa Aston (8 games started) 1.0 goals allowed per game; 5 clean sheets

JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney

Maria Nolasquez 4

Courtney Heerwald 1

Hannah Barrera 1

Baseball (16 Games)

Clinton baseball is 12-4 overall through the first 16 games of the season and in contention for the district title with a record of 3-1. The Reds have outscored opponents 129-80 so far this season.

Offensive Leaders

Manning McAtee .500 average, .596 on-base percentage in 16 games played, 22 hits, six doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 10 BBs

Gage Gaunt .405 avg., .583 OBP in 16 games, 17 hits, five doubles, two triples, two homers, 10 RBIs, 13 BBs

Zade Cisneros .383 avg., .455 OBP in 16 games, 18 hits, 12 RBIs, 5 BBs

Patrick Hunter .347 avg., .458 OBP in 16 games, 17 hits, five doubles, two triples, 13 RBIs, 10 BBs

Valek Cisneros .293 avg., .474 OBP in 16 games, 12 hits, three doubles, two triples, one homer, 10 RBIs, 12 BBs

Pitching Leaders

Valek Cisneros 22.0 innings pitched, 3-2 record, 4 earned runs, 18 strikeouts, 1.273 earned run average

Manning McAtee 18.2 IP, 2-1, 9 ER, 25 strikeouts, 3.375 ERA

Zade Cisneros 17.0 IP, 3-0, 6 ER, 23 strikeouts, 2.471 ERA

Patrick Hunter 12.2 IP, 3-0, 13 ER, 15 strikeouts, 7.184 ERA

Gage Gaunt 9.2 IP, 1 save, 8 ER, 10 strikeouts, 5.793 ERA

Seth Garner 8.1 IP, 1-0, 3 ER, 7 strikeouts, zero walks, 2.520 ERA

Fielding Notes

Clinton's outfield trio of Patrick Hunter, Austin Walpole and Zade Cisneros is perfect on fielding percentage for the season. In 66 total opportunities, the outfield starters recorded the out or assisted the out all 66 times.

Golf (3 Tournaments)

Clinton golf has placed in the top four in five of the six combined tournaments this season.

Lady Reds average score leaders

Kaitlin Jenkins 96.33

Loren Coleman 98.67

Kennedy Meacham 100.67

Audrie Hernandez 103.67

Harli Heerwald 108.67

Reds average score leaders

Ty Newcomb 84.6

Tyson Miller 88.3

Porter Hensley 89

Jack Foster 89.67

Evan Fields 97.67

JV Tourney Averages

Dylan Graybill 91

Hardy Sperle 96.5