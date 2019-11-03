2019 Clinton Soccer Stats Update (Three Games)
Clinton soccer is a combined 5-1, including a PK record of 2-0 through the first six games of the season. The Reds and Lady Reds have outscored their opponents 22-8.
Boys Soccer
Goal Scorers
Nalan Kentner 8 goals
Roy Reyes 3
Devin Keel 2
OT Penalty Kicks
Nalan Kentner 1
Marco Gonzalez 1
Roberto Solis 1
Obed Cervantes 1
Angel Rodriguez 1
Jorge Marquez 1
Assists
Obed Cervantes 1
Reese Kentner 1
Marco Gonzalez 1
Angel Rodriguez
Juan Martinez 1
Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (3 games started) 1.33 goals allowed per game
Girls Soccer
Goal Scorers
Ariana Borjas 2
Aneris Soto 1
Cassidy Herrera 1
Macey Fernandez 1
Riley Bryson 1
Opposing own goals: 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Mireya Hernandez 1
Calli Thompson 1
Graycianne Bennett 1
Morgan Clothier 1
Assists
Calli Thompson 1
Keeper Aleixa Aston (3 games started) 1.33 goals allowed per game; 1 clean sheet