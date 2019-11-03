2019 Clinton Soccer Stats Update (Three Games)

Clinton soccer is a combined 5-1, including a PK record of 2-0 through the first six games of the season. The Reds and Lady Reds have outscored their opponents 22-8.

Boys Soccer

Goal Scorers

Nalan Kentner 8 goals

Roy Reyes 3

Devin Keel 2

OT Penalty Kicks

Nalan Kentner 1

Marco Gonzalez 1

Roberto Solis 1

Obed Cervantes 1

Angel Rodriguez 1

Jorge Marquez 1

Assists

Obed Cervantes 1

Reese Kentner 1

Marco Gonzalez 1

Angel Rodriguez

Juan Martinez 1

Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (3 games started) 1.33 goals allowed per game

Girls Soccer

Goal Scorers

Ariana Borjas 2

Aneris Soto 1

Cassidy Herrera 1

Macey Fernandez 1

Riley Bryson 1

Opposing own goals: 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Mireya Hernandez 1

Calli Thompson 1

Graycianne Bennett 1

Morgan Clothier 1

Assists

Calli Thompson 1

Keeper Aleixa Aston (3 games started) 1.33 goals allowed per game; 1 clean sheet