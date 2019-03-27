2019 Clinton Soccer Stats Update (Five Games)
Clinton soccer is a combined 9-1, including a PK record of 2-0 through the first 10 games of the season. The Reds and Lady Reds have outscored their opponents 47-9.
Boys Soccer
Goal Scorers
Nalan Kentner 12 goals
Roy Reyes 4
Devin Keel 3
Marco Gonzalez 3
Roberto Solis 2
Jorge Marquez 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Nalan Kentner 1
Marco Gonzalez 1
Roberto Solis 1
Obed Cervantes 1
Angel Rodriguez 1
Jorge Marquez 1
Assists
Reese Kentner 2
Marco Gonzalez 2
Obed Cervantes 1
Angel Rodriguez 1
Juan Martinez 1
Nalan Kentner 1
Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (5 games started) 1.00 goals allowed per game; 1 clean sheet
Girls Soccer
Goal Scorers
Macey Fernandez 5
Ariana Borjas 3
Riley Bryson 3
Aneris Soto 3
Cassidy Herrera 2
Aubrey Gonzales 1
Courtney Heerwald 1
Calli Thompson 1
Opposing own goals: 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Mireya Hernandez 1
Calli Thompson 1
Graycianne Bennett 1
Morgan Clothier 1
Assists
Calli Thompson 1
Ariana Borjas 1
Keeper Aleixa Aston (5 games started) 0.8 goals allowed per game; 3 clean sheets