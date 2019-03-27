2019 Clinton Soccer Stats Update (Five Games)

Clinton soccer is a combined 9-1, including a PK record of 2-0 through the first 10 games of the season. The Reds and Lady Reds have outscored their opponents 47-9.

Boys Soccer

Goal Scorers

Nalan Kentner 12 goals

Roy Reyes 4

Devin Keel 3

Marco Gonzalez 3

Roberto Solis 2

Jorge Marquez 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Nalan Kentner 1

Marco Gonzalez 1

Roberto Solis 1

Obed Cervantes 1

Angel Rodriguez 1

Jorge Marquez 1

Assists

Reese Kentner 2

Marco Gonzalez 2

Obed Cervantes 1

Angel Rodriguez 1

Juan Martinez 1

Nalan Kentner 1

Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (5 games started) 1.00 goals allowed per game; 1 clean sheet

Girls Soccer

Goal Scorers

Macey Fernandez 5

Ariana Borjas 3

Riley Bryson 3

Aneris Soto 3

Cassidy Herrera 2

Aubrey Gonzales 1

Courtney Heerwald 1

Calli Thompson 1

Opposing own goals: 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Mireya Hernandez 1

Calli Thompson 1

Graycianne Bennett 1

Morgan Clothier 1

Assists

Calli Thompson 1

Ariana Borjas 1

Keeper Aleixa Aston (5 games started) 0.8 goals allowed per game; 3 clean sheets