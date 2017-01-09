Third Quarter Score Update Clinton vs Woodward
Fri, 09/01/2017 - 8:56pm Collin Wieder
Friday, September 1, 2017
Football Score Update
End of the third quarter
Clinton 18
Woodward 13
Clinton scores on a Gage Gaunt four-yard run off the rocket toss. DayDay Simpkins takes a toss 48-yards for the score. The two-point conversion is good. Boomers answer with six-yard TD run by Blake Alexander.
Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.