Third Quarter Score Update Clinton vs Woodward

Fri, 09/01/2017 - 8:56pm Collin Wieder
Friday, September 1, 2017

Football Score Update
End of the third quarter
Clinton 18
Woodward 13

Clinton scores on a Gage Gaunt four-yard run off the rocket toss. DayDay Simpkins takes a toss 48-yards for the score. The two-point conversion is good. Boomers answer with six-yard TD run by Blake Alexander.

 

