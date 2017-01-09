Third Quarter Score Update Clinton vs Woodward

Football Score Update

End of the third quarter

Clinton 18

Woodward 13

Clinton scores on a Gage Gaunt four-yard run off the rocket toss. DayDay Simpkins takes a toss 48-yards for the score. The two-point conversion is good. Boomers answer with six-yard TD run by Blake Alexander.

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.