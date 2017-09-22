Third Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Heritage Hall

Clinton Football Score Update

End of the third quarter

Clinton 24

Heritage Hall 14

Heritage Hall misses a 29-yard field goal on the opening drive to keep Clinton's 10-point lead intact. Reds still lead it by 10

