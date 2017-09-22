Home

Third Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Heritage Hall

Fri, 09/22/2017 - 9:08pm Collin Wieder
September 22, 2017

Clinton Football Score Update
End of the third quarter
Clinton 24
Heritage Hall 14

Heritage Hall misses a 29-yard field goal on the opening drive to keep Clinton's 10-point lead intact. Reds still lead it by 10

