Third Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Anadarko

Fri, 09/08/2017 - 9:01pm Collin Wieder
September 8, 2017

Clinton Football Score Update
End of the third quarter
Clinton 29
Anadarko 22

DayDay Simpkins puts the Reds back in the lead on a 45-yard TD run and a successful 2-point conversion.

