Third Quarter Score Update Clinton at Newcastle
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 9:22pm Collin Wieder
Thursday, October 12, 2017
Clinton Football Score Update
End of the third quarter
Clinton 35
Newcastle 49
Casey Thompson hits Jacob Morris for their 3rd TD connection of the night. This one from 42 yards out. 35-21 Newcastle. Thompson to Morris from 59 yards out this time. 42-21 Newcastle. Conor Wyer answers with a one-play drive, as he rushes for a 51-yard TD. 42-28 Newcastle. Wyer goes in for his 2nd TD of the night on a 13-yard scamper. 42-35 Newcastle. Make that 5 TD tonight for Jacob Morris. He takes a screen 39 yards to the house to extend Newcastle's lead. 49-35 Newcastle.