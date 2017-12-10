Third Quarter Score Update Clinton at Newcastle

Clinton Football Score Update

End of the third quarter

Clinton 35

Newcastle 49

Casey Thompson hits Jacob Morris for their 3rd TD connection of the night. This one from 42 yards out. 35-21 Newcastle. Thompson to Morris from 59 yards out this time. 42-21 Newcastle. Conor Wyer answers with a one-play drive, as he rushes for a 51-yard TD. 42-28 Newcastle. Wyer goes in for his 2nd TD of the night on a 13-yard scamper. 42-35 Newcastle. Make that 5 TD tonight for Jacob Morris. He takes a screen 39 yards to the house to extend Newcastle's lead. 49-35 Newcastle.