Clinton Football Pepsi Update

End of the third quarter

Clinton 17

Lawton Mac 6

Gage Gaunt rushes for a 17-yard score (his 2nd of the night) off the sweep zone read. 17-0 Clinton. Racer Felter hits Aeron Woodson on a 25-yard, 4th-down prayer to the end zone. XP blocked by Guzman.