Second Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Anadarko

Fri, 09/08/2017 - 8:16pm Collin Wieder
September 8, 2017

Clinton Football Score Update
Hafltime

Clinton 21
Anadarko 22

 

Darko's Damon Teart hits Braedon Borden on the deep ball, and he takes it in for the 54-yard TD pass. Warriors convert the 2-point conversion to take the lead.

