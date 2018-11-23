Pepsi Playoff Halftime Update Clinton vs. Bethany

Pepsi Update

Halftime

Clinton 14

Bethany 21

Atrel Bryson cuts a sweep right all the way back left for a 93-yard touchdown run. Clinton gets on the board. Clinton cuts the lead down to 21-7. Gage Gaunt finds Dalton Denney on the wheel route, and he takes it 35 yards for the score. After a 21-0 start for Bethany, Clinton has cut the lead to one score. It's a one-score game, Bethany leads 21-14.