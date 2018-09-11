Pepsi Playoff First Quarter Update Clinton vs Cushing

Clinton Football Pepsi Update

End of the first quarter

Clinton 21

Cushing 6

Atrel Bryson takes the sweep pitch right, shakes a man off, makes another miss and cuts it all the way back left for a 64-yard touchdown on play No. 1. Clinton leads 7-0. Juan Guzman blasts through a couple defenders for a seven-yard touchdown. Clinton has 5 rushes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Clinton leads 14-0. Wil Moyer hits a quick slant over the middle to Keaton Crooks, who takes it 42 yards for the score. XP blocked. Clinton leads 14-6. Atrel Bryson only knows big plays, rushing for a 23-yard touchdown untouched. He now has 3 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Clinton leads 21-6.