Pepsi Playoff First Quarter Update Clinton vs. Bethany

Pepsi Update

End of 1st Quarter

Clinton 0

Bethany 21

Marco Rodriguez's kickoff is returned 90 yards to the house by Jackson Howard to open the game. Bethany leads 7-0. Sam Brandt bowls over two defenders and rolls in for a score from 15 yards out on 3rd down. Bethany is up 2 scores with just over 4 minutes gone in the 1st. Bethany leads 14-0. Brandt keeps on the zone read for a 17-yard touchdown run, his second of the game. Bethany leads 21-0.