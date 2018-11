Pepsi Update

Final

Clinton 28

Broken Bow 14

Gage Gaunt goes for the post corner throw to Atrel Bryson and it connects for an 18-yard touchdown. Clinton takes its first lead of the game 21-14. Holden Powell then finish the drive off with a one-yard TD run off the belly play (his 17th TD run of the season). Clinton extends its lead to 28-14.