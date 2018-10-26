Pepsi Halftime Update Clinton vs. Chickasha

Clinton Football Pepsi Update

Halftime

Clinton 14

Chickasha 0

Gage Gaunt fakes the jet sweep and keeps for a 24-yard diving score on the first play of the second quarter. XP no good. Clinton leads 6-0. Atrel Bryson takes the sweep pitch left for a 14-yard touchdown. This one counts after having two negated due to penalties earlier in the game. Bryson then runs it in for the 2-point conversion. 14-0 Clinton.