Clinton Football Pepsi Update

Halftime

Clinton 21

Anadarko 0

Reed Lindsey, for the third time this season, picks off a screen. This time he gets a chance to return it and goes the distance, taking it about 40 yards for the score. Clinton leads 14-0. Holden Powell rushes for his second TD of the night (13th of the season) on a one-yard rush. Reds now lead 21-0.