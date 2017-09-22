Home

Halftime Score Update Clinton vs. Heritage Hall

Fri, 09/22/2017 - 8:27pm Collin Wieder
September 22, 2017

Clinton Football Score Update
End of the second quarter
Clinton 24
Heritage Hall 14

Jorge Gomez hits a 43-yard field goal to extend Clinton's lead. Morgan Dinwiddie answers for the Chargers with a two-yard TD run up the middle. Clinton's Jose Hernandez comes right back with a 14-yard TD run off the option pitch.

