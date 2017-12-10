Halftime Score Update Clinton at Newcastle
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 8:09pm Collin Wieder
Thursday, October 12, 2017
Clinton Football Score Update
End of the second quarter
Clinton 21
Newcastle 28
Racers even the score again on a 33-yard screen from Casey Thompson to Jacob Morris. 14-14. Clinton continues to put the pressure on with a 7-yard TD run from DayDay Simpkins this time. 21-14 Clinton. The shootout rolls on as Thomas Donahue rushes for a three-yard touchdown up the middle. 21-21. Thompson hits Morris for a 42-yard pass down the sideline with one second left in the half. 28-21 Newcastle.