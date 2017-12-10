Halftime Score Update Clinton at Newcastle

Clinton Football Score Update

End of the second quarter

Clinton 21

Newcastle 28

Racers even the score again on a 33-yard screen from Casey Thompson to Jacob Morris. 14-14. Clinton continues to put the pressure on with a 7-yard TD run from DayDay Simpkins this time. 21-14 Clinton. The shootout rolls on as Thomas Donahue rushes for a three-yard touchdown up the middle. 21-21. Thompson hits Morris for a 42-yard pass down the sideline with one second left in the half. 28-21 Newcastle.