First Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Woodward

Clinton Football Score Update

End of the first quarter

Clinton 3

Woodward 0

Clinton scores on its first offensive drive on a Jorge Gomez 31-yard field goal.

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.