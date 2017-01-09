First Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Woodward
Fri, 09/01/2017 - 7:25pm Collin Wieder
Friday, September 1, 2017
Clinton Football Score Update
End of the first quarter
Clinton 3
Woodward 0
Clinton scores on its first offensive drive on a Jorge Gomez 31-yard field goal.
