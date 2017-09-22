First Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Heritage Hall

Clinton Football Score Update

End of the first quarter

Clinton 14

Heritage Hall 7

Reds strike first on a Conor Wyer 3-yard TD run to complete an 80-yard scoring drive. Greyson Weedon then joined the scoring party on a five-yard spinning run for the second score. Heritage Hall answers with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Blake Adams to Conner Carey.

