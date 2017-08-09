Home

First Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Anadarko

Fri, 09/08/2017 - 7:43pm Collin Wieder
September 8, 2017

Clinton Football Score Update
End of the first quarter
Clinton 21
Anadarko 14

Reds get on the board on a Conor Wyer five-yard touchdown run. Atrel Bryson then returns a punt 84 yards for a touchdown. Wyer then scored his 2nd TD of the quarter on a 3-yard plunge.

