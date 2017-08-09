First Quarter Score Update Clinton vs. Anadarko

Clinton Football Score Update

End of the first quarter

Clinton 21

Anadarko 14

Reds get on the board on a Conor Wyer five-yard touchdown run. Atrel Bryson then returns a punt 84 yards for a touchdown. Wyer then scored his 2nd TD of the quarter on a 3-yard plunge.

