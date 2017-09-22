Final Score Update Clinton vs. Heritage Hall

Clinton Football Score Update

Final

Clinton 24

Heritage Hall 28

Heritage Hall's Billy Ross goes untouched 5 yards into the end zone to cut Clinton's lead to 3. Morgan Dinwiddie then followed up with a one-yard touchdown up the middle to give the Chargers the lead. Heritage Hall uses 14 unanswered points to comeback and beat Clinton.

Reds fall to 1-3, Chargers improve to 4-0 on the year.

