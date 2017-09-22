Home

Final Score Update Clinton vs. Heritage Hall

Fri, 09/22/2017 - 9:41pm Collin Wieder
September 22, 2017

Clinton Football Score Update
Final
Clinton 24
Heritage Hall 28

Heritage Hall's Billy Ross goes untouched 5 yards into the end zone to cut Clinton's lead to 3. Morgan Dinwiddie then followed up with a one-yard touchdown up the middle to give the Chargers the lead. Heritage Hall uses 14 unanswered points to comeback and beat Clinton. 

Reds fall to 1-3, Chargers improve to 4-0 on the year.

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154