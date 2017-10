Clinton Football Score Update

Final

Clinton 48

Newcastle 49

Reds cut into Newcastle's lead with a 10-yard TD run off the rocket toss by Jose Hernandez. 49-42 Newcastle. Conor Wyer hits Gage Gaunt for a 5-yard TD. The game-winning two-point conversion is no good. Reds fall to 2-5 on the year, while Racers improve to 2-5.