Final Score Update Clinton at Elgin

Clinton Football Score Update

Final

Clinton 14

Elgin 21

Braeden Shackelford finds DaeVaughn Huffman for the 12-yard TD. 7-7. Conor Wyer goes long and hits Gage Gaunt for the 48-yard TD pass. 14-7 Clinton. Pepper Ferrell rushes up the middle for a 20-yard TD. Owls' 2-pt good. 15-14 Elgin. Elgin's J.J. Johnson with a pick six. 21-14 Elgin. Reds fall to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in district. They are eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in 28 years.