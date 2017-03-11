Final Score Update Clinton at Elgin
Fri, 11/03/2017 - 9:25pm Collin Wieder
Friday, November 3, 2017
Clinton Football Score Update
Final
Clinton 14
Elgin 21
Braeden Shackelford finds DaeVaughn Huffman for the 12-yard TD. 7-7. Conor Wyer goes long and hits Gage Gaunt for the 48-yard TD pass. 14-7 Clinton. Pepper Ferrell rushes up the middle for a 20-yard TD. Owls' 2-pt good. 15-14 Elgin. Elgin's J.J. Johnson with a pick six. 21-14 Elgin. Reds fall to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in district. They are eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in 28 years.