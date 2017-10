Clinton Football Score Update

Final

Clinton 62

Chickasha 6

Tyson Miller rushes for his first career TD (15 yards) off the rocket toss. 62-0 Clinton. Larry Abram gets the Chicks on the board with a 5 yard TD run. 62-6 Clinton.

Reds improve to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in district. Chicks fall to 0-9 and 0-6 in district.