Final Pepsi Update Clinton vs. Weatherford

Clinton Football Pepsi Update

Final

Clinton 35

Weatherford 13

Jaxon Ratterree hits a 37-yard TD up the left sideline. Juan Guzman blocks his 4th PAT of the season, 14-13 Clinton. Gage Gaunt rushes for a three-yard TD. 21-13 Clinton. Holden Powell bashes his way through for a one-yard TD, his third of the night. Clinton leads 28-13. Holden Powell rushes for his fourth TD of the night, this one from 3 yards out. 35-13 Clinton.