Final Pepsi Update Clinton vs. Lawton Mac

Clinton Football Pepsi Update

Final

Clinton 31

Lawton Mac 12

Atrel Bryson bobbles the kickoff, similar to his 87-yard punt return TD against Darko last year, picks it up and casually cruises to the house to answer Mac. 24-6 Clinton. Juan Guzman punches it in from two yards out. Clinton 31 Lawton Mac 6. Nasir Kemper scores on a 15-yard run up the middle. Two-point conversion is no good. Clinton up 31-12. Clinton (2-1) takes down 5A Lawton Mac (1-2) for the first time in school history and reaches program win No. 800.