Final Pepsi Update Clinton vs. Lawton Mac
Fri, 09/14/2018 - 9:27pm Collin Wieder
Friday, September 14, 2018
Clinton Football Pepsi Update
Final
Clinton 31
Lawton Mac 12
Atrel Bryson bobbles the kickoff, similar to his 87-yard punt return TD against Darko last year, picks it up and casually cruises to the house to answer Mac. 24-6 Clinton. Juan Guzman punches it in from two yards out. Clinton 31 Lawton Mac 6. Nasir Kemper scores on a 15-yard run up the middle. Two-point conversion is no good. Clinton up 31-12. Clinton (2-1) takes down 5A Lawton Mac (1-2) for the first time in school history and reaches program win No. 800.