Home

Clinton at Elgin Pregame Update

Fri, 11/03/2017 - 6:09pm Collin Wieder
Friday, November 3, 2017

Clinton football (3-6, 2-4) dukes it out on the road with Elgin (4-5, 3-3) for the district's final playoff spot at 7 p.m. tonight. Reds need a Newcastle win over Cache and a tiebreaker win by points to reach the postseason.

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154