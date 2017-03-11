Clinton at Elgin Pregame Update
Fri, 11/03/2017 - 6:09pm Collin Wieder
Friday, November 3, 2017
Clinton football (3-6, 2-4) dukes it out on the road with Elgin (4-5, 3-3) for the district's final playoff spot at 7 p.m. tonight. Reds need a Newcastle win over Cache and a tiebreaker win by points to reach the postseason.
