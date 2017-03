Saturday Headlines 3-25-17

Headlines

- Cordell murder lawyers recuse; trial postponed

- China trip uncovers similarities, differences between cultures

- Grant information listed for three upper-division schools

Obituaries

- Danielle Wynn

Sports

- Brooks finishing Reds’ career

- Roque places third at state powerlifting meet

- Westbrook’s MVP run littered with triple-doubles, inefficiency

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.