Funeral services for Yoli Yelloweagle (Schapansky), 49, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Freewill Baptist Church.

She died Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Clinton.

Yelloweagle was born Dec. 24, 1968, in Woodward to Hope Moreno and Nelson Yelloweagle. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1987.

She was previously employed at the Clinton Indian Heath Center. She enjoyed going to pow wows, shopping, arts and crafts, and working out.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Grace Plummer.

Survivors include her daughter, Chloee Schapansky, her son Chazz Schapansky and wife Isabel, all of Oklahoma City; Tony Schapansky of Clinton; her brother, Tommy Yelloweagle of Woodward; her sister, April Yelloweagle of Clinton; many nieces and nephews; an aunt, Caroline Plummer of Clinton; and special nieces Jamie White-Ortega of San Antonio, Texas, and Jennifer Plummer of El Reno.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Charlie Murphy and Rev. Gerald Panana and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clinton Indian Cemetery.

