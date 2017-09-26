Winona Wilson

Funeral services for Winona June Wilson, 73, of Clinton, were held Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Wilson was born June 21, 1944, to Busby and Elsie (Hawk) Weaselbear in Concho. She was raised in Lane Deer, Mont., Denver, Colo., and Watonga. She came to Clinton in 1972.

She worked at Clinton Laundry for several years, and then at Lucky Star Casino. Wilson enjoyed cooking, movies, listening to music and going to concerts, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Wilson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Arlene Weaselbear and Dorothy Weaselbear; one brother, William Gene Weaselbear; and one nephew, Busby Weaselbear.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Wilson of Elk City, Deborah Weaselbear, Jennifer Wilson, Alicia Pool and husband, Jeremy, and Sara Wilson, all of Clinton; two sons, William Keith Wilson and John Wilson Sr., both of Clinton; three sisters, Linda Weaselbear, Kay Flying Out and Shirley Weaselbear, all of Clinton; and one brother, Lyman Weaselbear Sr. of Weatherford.

She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The service was officiated by Rev. George Akeen. Burial concluded at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.