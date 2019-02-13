Winifred Choice

Graveside services will be held for Winifred Nadine Choice, 98, of Burns Flat at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Clinton Cemetery gazebo.

Choice died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Elk City.

She was born March 30, 1920, to C.E. and Susie (Spyres) Mayfield in Stillwater. She grew up in Stillwater and attended Oklahoma A&M College (now Oklahoma State University), where she earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics.

On July 21, 1940, she married Lawrence Merl Choice in Stillwater. The couple lived in several Oklahoma towns and moved to Clinton in 1954, where she worked at First National Bank (now First Bank and Trust of Clinton) for 20 years.

In 1971 Choice and her husband moved to Burns Flat.

She was known as an excellent homemaker, baker and cook, and also enjoyed sewing and craft projects.

Choice was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Larry; her parents; and her brother, Jack Mayfield and wife Janette.

Survivors include her daughter, Anita Lockwood of Westminster, Colo.; a son, Robert A. Choice and wife Karen of Burns Flat; a daughter-in-law, Donna Choice of San Jose, Calif.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a step-great-grandson; and several nephews and nieces.

Online condolences can be sent to the family online at martin-duggerfuneralhome.com.

The service will be officiated by Rick Ellis.

