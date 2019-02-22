Walter Henderson

Funeral services for Walter Ray Henderson, 82, of Clinton will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Feb. 20, 2019, at his home in Clinton.

He was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Shattuck to Lester and Blanche (Brigham) Henderson.

On Jan. 13, 2010, he married Glathea Sanford in Clinton. He was a member of the Reydon Community Church. He was a driller hand in the oilfield. He was raised in Hammon and loved ranching and leather work.

He was preceded in death by both parents, and a brother, Basil Henderson.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two daughters Twila Allen of Clinton, Lisa Dowden and her husband Randy of Avant; two sons Rick Allen and his wife Sharron of Perryton, Texas, and Royce Allen and his wife Colleen of Aubry Texas; five grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Rev. Alberta Hilton is officiating under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

