Funeral services for Walter “Farrell” Butcher, 77, of Weatherford, were held Monday at First Baptist Church in Weatherford.

He died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at his home in Weatherford.

Butcher was born Jan. 12, 1940, to Clarence and Edith (Bennett) Butcher in Elk City. He was raised in Elk City and graduated from Elk City High School in 1959.

The summer following graduation he attended National Guard Camp and then attended Southwestern State College in the fall.

Butcher worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Oklahoma City for three years after college. He then went on to sell real estate and insurance with American Fidelity in Elk City. In 1966 he and two brothers, Larry and Carroll, ran shoe businesses in Elk City and Clinton.

Later, Butcher and his son, Jim, operated Butcher’s Menswear from 1992 to 2007.

Butcher enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and boating.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry Butcher and Carroll Butcher.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon, of Weatherford; three sons, Jim Butcher of Weatherford, Jon Butcher and wife, Jackie, of Brunswick, Ga., and Gavin Butcher and wife, Lindsey, of Edmond; one daughter, Shana Brooks and husband, Mark, of Lookeba; and two brothers, Charles Butcher of Edmond and Don Butcher of Conroe, Texas.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The service was officiated by Pastor Earl Stephenson. Burial followed at Fairlawn Cemetery.

