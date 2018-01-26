Walter Bredy

Walter Lee Bredy, 80, of Norman, Oklahoma was born to John E . and Lydia (Lenaburg) Bredy on May 26, 1937 in Arapaho, Oklahoma. Walter entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 19, 2018.

Walter grew up and worked on the family farm west of Arapaho. He graduated from Arapaho High School in 1955 where he was active in the FFA and lettered in basketball and baseball. After high school he served in the US Army and was discharged in 1961. On June 16, 1961, he married the love of his life, Betty Sue Harlan, in Clinton, Oklahoma. The happy couple began raising their family together In Clinton where their son Kirk was born in 1962. They moved to Frederick, Oklahoma shortly thereafter where Kent was born in 1966. In 1971 the family moved to Chickasha where they lived for 18 years. There they enjoyed many happy times and built many wonderful lifetime friendships that endure today. After four years in Tulsa, Walter and Betty moved to Norman in 1994 where they have lived since.

Walter worked hard and provided for his family, spending most of his career in insurance and retail sales. As an insurance agent for New York Life, he earned numerous awards while serving his clients from 1971-1981. He also worked in the retail men’s clothing sales business for over 25 years, most recently with Dillard’s in Norman. He loved taking care of his clientele, and prided himself on quality of service to his customers.

Walter loved sports and coaching. He served as Little League coach for both of his sons in Chickasha, and was a member of the Chickasha High School Athletic Boosters, where he served as President in 1983-84. He was an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan who loved and rooted for his Sooners. He loved fingerstyle guitar, particularly the music of Chet Atkins. He passed his passion for music on to his sons, teaching them to play the guitar as well. He served in the Jaycee organization during his time in Frederick. He loved gardening, working in his yard, and cooking as well.

Above all else, Walter loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He trusted in the Lord with all his heart, and truly believed in the power of prayer. He loved people and loved sharing his faith with them. He left a rich heritage of faith for his family and for those who knew him. In Norman he was a member of CrossPointe Church.

Walter was preceded in death by: parents John and Lydia Bredy; sister Frances Cabaniss; and brother Delbert Bredy. He is survived by: wife Betty Bredy of Norman; son Kirk Bredy and wife Priscilla of Duncan, Oklahoma; son Kent Bredy of Norman; granddaughter Abby L. Bredy of Chickasha, Oklahoma; grandson John R. Bredy of Norman; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Walter’s family has entrusted his care to Tribute Memorial Care in Norman (708 24th Ave NW, 405.292.4787). Walter’s family will be present to greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday, January 25th, from 6:00-8:00pm. A celebration of Walter’s life will take place at 2:00pm on Friday, January 26th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton (440 S. 13th St.), with burial following at Clinton City Cemetery.

