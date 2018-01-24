Walter Bredy

A Celebration of Life will be held for Walter Lee Bredy, 80, of Norman at 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton.

He died Friday, January 19, 2018.

Bredy was born May 26, 1937, to John E. and Lydia (Lenaburg) Bredy in Arapaho, where he grew up and worked on the family farm west of Arapaho. He graduated from Arapaho High School in 1955, where he had been active in the FFA and lettered in basketball and baseball.

After high school he served in the U.S. Army until being discharged in 1961.

He married Betty Sue Harlan June 16, 1961, in Clinton. They first settled in Clinton and then moved to Frederick in 1966. In 1971 the family moved to Chickasha, where they lived for 18 years, and then to Tulsa for four years. In 1994 he and his wife settled in Norman.

Bredy spent most of his career in insurance and retail sales. As an insurance agent for New York Life, he earned numerous awards while serving his clients from 1971-1981. He also worked in retail men’s clothing sales more than 25 years, most recently with Dillard’s in Norman. He loved taking care of his clientele and prided himself on quality of service to his customers.

He loved sports and coaching, and served as Little League coach for both of his sons in Chickasha. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and music, and had taught both his sons to play guitar.

In Norman Bredy was a member of CrossPointe Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Frances Cabaniss; and a brother, Delbert Bredy.

Survivors include his wife, of Norman; two sons, Kirk Bredy and wife Priscilla of Duncan and Kent Bredy of Norman; a granddaughter, Abby L. Bredy of Chickasha; a grandson, John R. Bredy of Norman; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

After the Clinton service, burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.

