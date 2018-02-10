A memorial service was held for Virginia Sanchez, 55, of Elk City at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Antioch Christian Church.

She died Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

Sanchez was born Sept. 3, 1963, in Sterling City, Texas, to Manuel Moreno and Francis Aguilar. She was raised in Sterling City, where she attended school, and later moved to Elk City.

She worked numerous jobs as a caregiver for most of her life, and cherished time spent with her granddaughters.

Sanchez was preceded in death by her husband, Lupe Sanchez Jr.; a son, Donnell Sanchez; her parents; and her step-father, Eugene Euteneier.

Survivors include her daughter, Shanell Sanchez; a son, Lupe Sanchez III; two brothers, Manuel Morano and Paul Morano; two brothers-in-law, Frank Sanchez and Oscar Sanchez; three sisters-in-law, Josie Ball, Beatrice Sanchez and Margarita Gonzales; and two grandchildren, Danielle Marie Sanchez-Koon and Isabelle Lena-Koon.

The service was held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

