Virginia Lowrance

Funeral services for Virginia Alyce Lowrance, 88, of Snyder, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home Chapel in Snyder.

She died Friday, April 28, 2017, at Goodlife Senior Living in Snyder, Texas.

Lowrance was born Tuesday, June 26, 1928, to Claude and Vera (Anglund) Hostetter in Clinton.

She married Pete Lowrance in Wheeler, Texas, in 1946.

She loved to sew, cook and paint china. She was a past president of China Painters of Texas.

Lowrance was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Hankins of Weatherford and Jayme Lowrance of Kerrville, Texas; two sons, Jeff Lowrance and wife, Jacalyne, and Guy “Bo” Lowrance, all of Snyder, Texas; and one brother, C. L. Hostetter of Burns Flat.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Tad Hankins of Little Rock, Ark., Cal Hankins of Edmond, Courtney Lowrance of Gardiner, N.Y., Brook Lowrance of Orlando, Fla., Taylor Carr of Malabar, Fla., and McKinsey Lowrance of New York, N.Y.; and five great-grandchildren, Victoria, Taylor, Jackson, Elizabeth and Kaelyn Hankins.

