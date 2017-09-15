Graveside services for Virginia Bingenheimer, 85, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Clinton Cemetery.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in the Corn Heritage Village in Corn.

Virginia (Hill) Bingenheimer was born Dec. 3, 1931, to Beulah (Hollaway) Hill and William H. Hill in Clinton, and was raised in the Butler and Arapaho areas. She graduated from Butler High School and later became a licensed vocational nurse.

In 1951 she married Eldon Richard Bingenheimer. The couple traveled extensively, and in 1999 settled back in Clinton.

She was an active member of her church and loved to play bridge.

Bingenheimer was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sue Peterson; and nine brothers, Edgel Alonzo Hill, Robert Hill, William “Jack” Hill, Olin Hill, Floyd Hill, Audrey Hill, Homer Hill, Ray Hill and Leo Hill.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; a daughter, Dixie Williamson of Clinton; and two sons, Richard Bingenheimer of Clinton and Gregg Bingenheimer of Anacortes, Wash.

She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

