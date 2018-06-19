Graveside services were held Monday for Virdia Mae Adkerson, 100, at Carter Cemetery.

She died Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Clinton.

Adkerson was born Sept. 8, 1917, to Herman and Lavonia Elizabeth Fritts in Checotah. She moved to Carter at the age of 12 and attended Carter School.

She married Barney McCoy Adkerson.

She lived in Elk City and worked as a certified nurse’s aide until her husband became ill, and she then retired in order to care for him.

Adkerson enjoyed gardening and she loved making quilts for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; three brothers; her husband; two sons, Herman and Coy Adkerson; and one son-in-law, Jackie Todd.

Survivors include her son, Joe Adkerson and wife Sharon of Elk City; a daughter, Betty Todd of Carter; two daughters-in-law, Diane Adkerson and Debbie Adkerson, both of Elk City; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

